Pentagon concerned over Turkish media's leak of American base locations in Syria

The Pentagon has expressed concern over Turkish media releasing a list of classified U.S. military posts in Syria.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 11:03
Pentagon concerned over Turkish media&#039;s leak of American base locations in Syria

Washington: The Pentagon has expressed concern over Turkish media releasing a list of classified U.S. military posts in Syria.

"While we cannot independently verify the sources that contributed to this story, we would be very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We do not disclose the locations of coalition forces operating in Syria to defeat the ISIS," it added.

Turkish news agency Anadolu on Monday published details of number of U.S. posts in the areas controlled by the Kurdistan Workers` Party (PKK) terror group`s Syrian offshoots the PKK/PYD. It was accompanied by a graphic that showed the increasing number of U.S. posts.

The Pentagon`s statement said the release of "sensitive military information exposes coalition forces to unnecessary risk and has the potential to disrupt ongoing operations to defeat the ISIS.""The ISIS is the greatest threat to regional stability, and it is critical that all parties operating in Syria remain focussed on what is most important - the annihilation of the ISIS," it said.

Meanwhile, the Anadolu report revealed the deepening cooperation between the U.S. and the PKK offshoots.

The release of sensitive military information by the Turkish media could potentially disrupt U.S.-led operations against the Daesh.

Earlier, Turkey had objected to the U.S. support for the PKK/PYD as Washington views them as a partner on the ground in Syria in its fight against the Islamic State in Raqqa and continues to provide it with arms and equipment.

