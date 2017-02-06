Pentagon failed to disclose up to thousands of air strikes: Report
Reuters | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:31
Washington: The Pentagon has failed to disclose up to thousands of air strikes the U.S. military carried out over several years in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan against militants in those countries, the Military Times reported on Sunday.
Last year, the United States carried out at least 456 air strikes in Afghanistan that were not documented in a U.S. Air Force database, the website reported.
The air strikes were conducted by U.S. Army helicopters and drones.
The incomplete data could go back to October 2001, according to the Military Times, which describes itself as an independent news organization.
The Pentagon and Army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
