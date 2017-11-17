हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Pentagon re-tweets post calling for Trump's resignation, then clarifies

The tweeter user has asked Trump to step down over allegations of 'sexual assault' against him and other politicians. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
Comments |
NEW DELHI: The Pentagon has accidentally re-tweeted a post calling for US President Donald Trump's resignation and then later deleted it.

The tweet was originally posted by user @ProudResister, who demanded him to step down over allegations of 'sexual assault' against him and other politicians.

"The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from Congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It's a crime as is your hypocrisy," the tweet said. Moore is a Republican Senate candidate while Al Franken is a Democratic senator.

After the gaffe, Pentagon clarified that the Department of Defence did not endorse the content of the re-tweeted post.

Last year, several women had accused Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, of sexually harassing them in the past.

Trump has denied the allegations.

