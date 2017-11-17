Pentagon re-tweets post calling for Trump's resignation, then clarifies

NEW DELHI: The Pentagon has accidentally re-tweeted a post calling for US President Donald Trump's resignation and then later deleted it.

The tweet was originally posted by user @ProudResister, who demanded him to step down over allegations of 'sexual assault' against him and other politicians.

"The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from Congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It's a crime as is your hypocrisy," the tweet said. Moore is a Republican Senate candidate while Al Franken is a Democratic senator.

After the gaffe, Pentagon clarified that the Department of Defence did not endorse the content of the re-tweeted post.

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White - DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

Last year, several women had accused Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, of sexually harassing them in the past.

Trump has denied the allegations.