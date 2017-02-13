Pentagon strongly condemns North Korea missile test

Washington: The Pentagon on Monday strongly condemned North Korea`s latest missile test, adding that the United States` commitment to protect the homeland and allies such as Japan and South Korea was "ironclad."

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters that North Korea`s "unlawful weapons programs" were a clear and grave threat to national security.

"We are capable of defending against a North Korean ballistic missile attack and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to our and our allies` territories and citizens," Davis added.

North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions.

The missile was propelled by a solid-fuel engine and was an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile that was tested successfully last August, according to North Korea`s government-run KCNA news agency.

Davis said it appeared that the missile was an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the land-based variant of what North Korea has launched from submarines in the past.