Pentagon strongly condemns North Korea missile test
Washington: The Pentagon on Monday strongly condemned North Korea`s latest missile test, adding that the United States` commitment to protect the homeland and allies such as Japan and South Korea was "ironclad."
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters that North Korea`s "unlawful weapons programs" were a clear and grave threat to national security.
"We are capable of defending against a North Korean ballistic missile attack and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to our and our allies` territories and citizens," Davis added.
North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions.
The missile was propelled by a solid-fuel engine and was an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile that was tested successfully last August, according to North Korea`s government-run KCNA news agency.
Davis said it appeared that the missile was an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the land-based variant of what North Korea has launched from submarines in the past.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message