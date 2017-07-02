People flee in terror as flying public toilets in Moscow go out of control - Watch video

Moscow: They are neither ghosts nor beasts!

In a video posted recently on the social media, make-shift public toilets were seen rampaging on the streets of Moscow. The blue toilet cubicles chased after unsuspecting people, scaring them away amid a heavy downpour.

The havoc was apparently caused due to heavy storms that had hit Russia's capital last week. People using the toilets were seen trying to come out of them while onlookers stare in astonishment.

The viral footage has garnered nearly 4.8 thousand likes and 3.1 thousand re-tweets.

Shared by journalist Bryan MacDonald on Twitter on June 30, the hilarious 13-second-clip was captioned as 'In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke'.

Watch the video below: