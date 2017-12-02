Peshawar college closed for indefinite period, 9 arrested

Peshawar: A day after nine people were killed in the Agriculture Training Institute here, the anti-terrorism department arrested nine suspects and closed the institute for an indefinite period.

The case was filed on behalf of the Counter Terrorism Department while the first information report included sections related to murder, terrorism and the possession of explosives, the Express news reported.

A large number of police and other security forces took part in the raids conducted early Saturday in Badhber, Telaband and other areas outside the provincial capital, according to police sources.

At least nine people were killed on Friday when three militants attacked the institute. The dead include six students, a security guard and two civilians.

More than 32 people - among them a police sub-inspector and two soldiers - were also wounded in the assault claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The bodies of the militants still languish in the mortuary. DNA samples from their bodies have been collected for their identification.