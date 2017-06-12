close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

Filipino forces and officials have marked the country's Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 13:35

Marawi: Filipino forces and officials have marked the country's Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.

Many were teary-eyed during the flag-raising ceremony today at the heavily guarded city hall in southern Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country's south, where hundreds of gunmen went on a deadly rampage on May 23.

While the flag-raising was mainly for Independence Day, it also symbolized the reclaiming of city hall and other areas of Marawi by government forces.

Outside governments have expressed alarm over the siege by the militants, who are still holed up in buildings with civilian hostages in Marawi's commercial district. 

TAGS

PhilippineIndependence DayPhilippine flagIslamic state

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

China&#039;s One Belt, One Road plan `will drive Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal towards bankruptcy`
WorldAsia

China's One Belt, One Road plan `will drive Pakistan,...

Israel approves largest West Bank settlements in 25 years
WorldAsia

Israel approves largest West Bank settlements in 25 years

Mexican man sticks head out of train, killed
World

Mexican man sticks head out of train, killed

NEET 2017: IMA hails SC&#039;s directive to CBSE to declare results
IndiaEducation

NEET 2017: IMA hails SC's directive to CBSE to declare...

Rs 56 cr package for Cauvery delta farmers for 'kuruva...
Tamil Nadu

Rs 56 cr package for Cauvery delta farmers for 'kuruva...

Congress dubs Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast as 'dr...
Madhya Pradesh

Congress dubs Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast as 'dr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video