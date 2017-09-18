Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Military

close
﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:54
Manila: A Catholic priest kidnapped by Islamic State supporters when they occupied parts of a southern Philippine city nearly four months ago is free, authorities said.

Father Teresito Suganob appeared at a press conference at military headquarters in the capital Manila on Monday.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he was rescued late on Saturday night as troops over-ran the militants` control center inside a mosque in Marawi city.

