Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Military
Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he was rescued late on Saturday night as troops over-ran the militants` control centre inside a mosque in Marawi city.
Manila: A Catholic priest kidnapped by Islamic State supporters when they occupied parts of a southern Philippine city nearly four months ago is free, authorities said.
Father Teresito Suganob appeared at a press conference at military headquarters in the capital Manila on Monday.
