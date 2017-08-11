close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Philippines declares first ever H5 bird flu outbreak

About 200,000 birds would have to be put down and their carcasses buried.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:10

Manila: The Philippines declared its first ever outbreak of the H5 strain of bird flu today, but said there had been no cases of humans infected.

An immediate cull was ordered for all chicken, ducks and quail within a kilometre (0.6 miles) of the infected poultry in San Luis town, north of Manila, said Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol.
The health department was meanwhile monitoring the health of farm workers exposed to the infected birds, he added.

"So far we do not have any reported animal to human transmissions," Pinol told a news conference.

Pinol said the infected birds tested positive for avian influenza Type A, sub-type H5.

The avian flu strains that have been known to jump to humans are the H5N1 and H5N7 subtypes, said Celia Carlos, director of the health department's Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.
Philippine officials have not yet said which H5 subtype the infected birds carried.

"The transmission risk is low, but the mortality is high. It is a concern," said Carlos, especially for infants as well as people suffering from other ailments.

The World Health Organisation has monitored 453 human deaths from 859 cases of avian influenza since 2000, with Asia accounting for 41 per cent of all cases.

The Philippines had not previously reported any human cases, according to WHO data.

About 200,000 birds would have to be put down and their carcasses buried, Pinol said, adding farmers would be compensated.

The six infected Philippine farms only sold their products to local consumers and none had been exported, Pinol said.

However, the outbreak began in April and the farm owners had neglected to report it to the authorities immediately, he added.

To prevent the potential spread of avian flu, the government has banned the transport of all poultry products from within seven kilometres of the infected farms, Pinol said.

He said the authorities suspect the virus could have been spread by migratory birds or from smuggled poultry products.

San Luis, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Manila, is close to the Candaba swamps, a major way station and destination for migratory birds who move out of the Asian mainland during winter.

TAGS

PhilippineH5 bird fluSan Luis townManilaEmmanuel Pinol

From Zee News

Our armed forces have adequate defence equipment, prepared to face any eventuality: Arun Jaitley
India

Our armed forces have adequate defence equipment, prepared...

India

NCP skips opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

EuropeWorld

22 Islamic State suspects held in Turkey

AmericasWorld

US airstrike kills several civilians in Afghanistan: Offici...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif''s wife files nomination to contest...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz files nomination pap...

India

Doklam plateau a bilateral issue between India, China: Brit...

Military solutions &#039;locked and loaded&#039; against North Korea threat: Trump
World

Military solutions 'locked and loaded' against No...

KeralaIndia

NIA files charge sheet against ISIS-linked man for waging w...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India