close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Philippines military says hostage drama resolved

A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 10:12

Manila: A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.

"It`s already resolved," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told reporters. "They`ve withdrawn, they are no longer there. The school area is again safe."

However, Padilla also said the military was investigating whether five civilians were still being held by the militants. He said no children had been taken hostage.

Earlier, a spokesman for the militant group said they had taken civilians to a safe place after a gunfight erupted with troops and did not intend to hold them.

TAGS

Islamist militantsPhilippines militaryRestituto Padilla

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Delhi

8-year-old falls in pit in Delhi, dies

Uttarakhand

Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm throughout Uttarakhand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 undergoes sale: Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 undergoes sale: Here's how you can...

CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in February from 2018
IndiaEducation

CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in Febru...

Justice Karnan seeks bail, Supreme Court says &#039;go to jail`
India

Justice Karnan seeks bail, Supreme Court says 'go to j...

NISAR mission: NASA, ISRO begin work on joint project; on course for 2021 launch
Space

NISAR mission: NASA, ISRO begin work on joint project; on c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video