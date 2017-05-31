close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Philippines president Duterte says he ''will not talk to terrorists''

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he would not talk to Muslim rebels who are fighting the military and occupying parts of a southern city, and that he was determined to keep the Islamic State group out of the country.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 15:17

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he would not talk to Muslim rebels who are fighting the military and occupying parts of a southern city, and that he was determined to keep the Islamic State group out of the country.

Duterte`s latest remarks on the crisis in Marawi City is a change in stance from last week, when he urged Maute militants to talk with him. "I will not talk to the terrorists," he said in a speech to the military in Davao City on Wednesday.

Outraged by what he believes is insincerity towards a peace process he has started with communist rebels fighting a separate, long-running conflict, Duterte said its exiled leadership would be arrested if they came back to the Philippines.

He has previously invited them to return home and even offered them government posts.

TAGS

PhilippinesRodrigo DuterteIslamic state

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Students protest poor plus two examination results in Bihar
Bihar

Students protest poor plus two examination results in Bihar

Cyclone 'Mora' damages houses, triggers landslide...
North East

Cyclone 'Mora' damages houses, triggers landslide...

Essential Phone: 5 interesting things you should know
Mobiles

Essential Phone: 5 interesting things you should know

Submarine Kalvari to be inducted in July-August: Navy Chief
India

Submarine Kalvari to be inducted in July-August: Navy Chief

Nothing in central law that bans eating beef, observes Kerala High Court
KeralaIndia

Nothing in central law that bans eating beef, observes Kera...

Uttarakhand high court revokes dissolution of temple panel
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand high court revokes dissolution of temple panel

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video