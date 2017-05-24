close
Essel Group 90 years
Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte may place entire country under martial law

Duterte assured the public he will not allow abuses under martial rule.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:52

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he wouldn't rule out placing the entire country under martial law if the threat of Islamic State spreads.

Duterte cut short a visit to Russia and placed the southern island of Mindanao under military rule on Tuesday, and said he would keep it that way for a year if necessary.

Duterte assured the public he will not allow abuses under martial rule, even as he repeatedly said he will deal with terrorism harshly.
 

Rodrigo DuterteIslamic stateIslamic State attackPhilippines attackMartial law

