Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte may place entire country under martial law
Duterte assured the public he will not allow abuses under martial rule, even as he repeatedly said he will deal with terrorism harshly.
Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he wouldn't rule out placing the entire country under martial law if the threat of Islamic State spreads.
Duterte cut short a visit to Russia and placed the southern island of Mindanao under military rule on Tuesday, and said he would keep it that way for a year if necessary.
