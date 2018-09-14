हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kulsoom Nawaz

PIA flight carrying Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom's body arrives in Lahore from London

The flight landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport here around 6:45 a.M (local time). 

PIA flight carrying Nawaz Sharif&#039;s wife Kulsoom&#039;s body arrives in Lahore from London

Lahore: A Pakistan International Airlines' flight carrying the body of Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from London arrived in Lahore early Friday.

The flight landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport here around 6:45 a.M (local time). The body was later shifted to Jati Umra Lahore residence of the Sharif family for burial, Geo TV reported.

Kulsoom died Tuesday in a London hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was 68. She would be buried Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif, the deceased's brother-in-law and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with Begum Kulsoom's daughter Asma, grandson Zayd Hussain Sharif (Hussain Nawaz's son), and 11 other family members accompanied the body.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom's sons, did not return to the country for their mother's funeral. Both have been declared absconders by an accountability court in the corruption cases. Kulsoom's funeral prayers will be held at the Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra neighbourhood at 5 p.M. (local time).

The former three-time premier, who was accompanied by Sharif family members to pay respects to Begum Kulsoom at Sharif Medical City after her body was brought to Lahore, is currently meeting guests in Jati Umra. Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar, currently serving jail terms in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July, have been released on parole to attend Kulsoom's funeral.

Meanwhile, the Punjab home department has issued a notification announcing an extension in the parole already awarded to Sharif for additional five days - September 12 (4pm) to September 17 (4pm).

On Thursday, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom at London's Regent Park mosque, which was separate from another one to take place in Lahore Friday. They chanted slogans of 'we salute to the mother of democracy'.

The funeral prayers were attended by her sons Hassan and Hussain, brother-in-law Shehbaz Sharif, former ministers Chaudhry Nisar and Ishaq Dar among others.

Tags:
Kulsoom NawazNawaz SharifKulsoom Nawaz death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close