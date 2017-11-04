PIA flight lands midway, asks passenger to take bus to destination

Lahore: A flight of Pakistan's national carrier on Saturday landed in Lahore due to low visibility and asked passengers onboard to travel by bus to their destination, according to a media report.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Abu Dhabi in the UAE to Rahim Yar Khan landed at the Lahore airport reportedly due low visibility, Geo News reported.

The airline staffers offered to take the passengers to their desired destination by a bus. However, the passengers turned down the offer and refused to leave the plane.

Following which the airline staffers switched off the plane's air conditioning system, resulting in suffocation of passengers, including minors, in the plane.

The approximate distance from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan is 624.5 km.

The passengers said that they had asked the airlines to drop them at Multan Airport which is 292 kilometres away from Rahim Yar Khan.