हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pilot

Pilot falls asleep in cockpit, forgets landing aircraft

The plane overshot its destination by almost 50 km after the pilot fell asleep.

Pilot falls asleep in cockpit, forgets landing aircraft

Canberra: A small plane overshot its destination in Australia by almost 50 km after its pilot fell asleep in the cockpit, air safety officials said on Tuesday.

The pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-31 aircraft from Devonport to King Island in Tasmania on November 8, the BBC reported.

The incident, classified as a case of "incapacitation", is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

Officials have not said how the pilot awoke before landing the plane safely.

"During the cruise, the pilot fell asleep, resulting in the aircraft overflying King Island by 46 kilometres," the ATSB said in a statement.

The ATSB said it would interview the pilot and review operating procedures before releasing a report next year.

Last year, five people died when a plane on its way to King Island crashed moments after takeoff in Melbourne.

Tags:
Pilotasleep

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close