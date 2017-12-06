Plan to assassinate British PM Theresa May foiled: Reports

LONDON: A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister`s residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Theresa May, Sky News reported.

Sky News added that this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Theresa May`s spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that two men arrested last week had been charged with terrorism offenses and would appear in Westminster Magistrates` Court on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the men were arrested by its Counter Terrorism Command on Nov. 28.

It identified them as Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, of north London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, of south-east Birmingham.

Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that police had foiled a plot to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. The report said police believed there was a plan to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and, in the chaos that ensued, attack and kill May.

Earlier on Tuesday, May`s spokesman said Britain had thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.