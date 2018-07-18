हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Plane crash

Plane catches fire, hits the ground, passenger records final moments before crash - Watch

A passenger on the Pretoria plane crash recorded the whole accident on his phone.

Plane catches fire, hits the ground, passenger records final moments before crash - Watch

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA: A terrifying footage from inside a plane has surfaced where the aircraft can be seen catching the flames and eventually hitting the ground. The footage seems to have been recorded by a passenger on board the Convair CV-340 aircraft just moments before the crash took place on July 10. 

The video shows fire below the wings of the aircraft just before it crashed near Pretoria. Recording the whole incident on his phone, a man can be heard panicking and telling his co-passenger that the situation was 'getting worse'. "It’s getting worse, it’s getting bad. This is getting very bad", he can be heard yelling in the video.

The two-minute-fifty-second-long video has the recording of the incident till the flight hits the ground. Sounds of the crash can be distinctly heard in the video. The mobile screen went black as soon as the aircraft crashed and people were heard screaming and finding their way out. The passenger later picked up his phone while the recording was on. 

Check out the video below: 

Two people were killed, and three injured in the crash that took place on July 10 at around 4.30pm. With total 19 people on board, the vintage flight was supposed to land in Pilanesberg in the North West after it took off from the Wonderboom airport. The aircraft, however, caught fire soon after takeoff and crashed in a factory. 

