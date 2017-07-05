close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Plane with five aboard reported missing in Indonesia's Papua

Flying is one of the main transportation means in the mountainous and jungle clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 15:00

Jakarta: A small plane with five people on board has gone missing in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua.

Melkianus Kutta, head of the local search and rescue agency, said the aircraft from PT Associated Mission Aviation went missing on a short flight from Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya, to Derakma in neighboring Nduga district.

He said the Pilatus Porter PC-6 took off at 11:00 a.M. (0400 GMT) and lost contact minutes before it was scheduled to land at around 11:25 (0425 GMT).

On board the aircraft were two pilots, one Indonesian and one from the Netherlands, along with three Indonesian passengers.

Flying is one of the main transportation means in the mountainous and jungle clad easternmost provinces of Papua and West Papua. 

TAGS

IndonesiaPapuaJakartaNduga districtWamena

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

India &#039;misleading the public&#039; on Sikkim stand-off, says China
India

India 'misleading the public' on Sikkim stand-off...

Blast in Kabul kills two children
WorldAsia

Blast in Kabul kills two children

India

Benjamin Netanyahu and family host PM Narendra Modi for a 3...

Grab Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in orchid gray colour
Mobiles

Grab Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in orchid gray colour

Uttarakhand

Rain alert in Uttarakhand, heavy downpour in next 48 hours

Alibaba launches low-cost voice assistant amid AI drive
Technology

Alibaba launches low-cost voice assistant amid AI drive

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video