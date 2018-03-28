Playboy model alleges affair with Donald Trump, says was compared to daughter Ivanka

Disturbing allegations against US President Donald Trump seem to have no end. After being accused by a former Playboy model of having had sex with her after he married Melania, another former model has come out and said she had sex with Trump and was later compared by him to his daughter Ivanka.

Many people were disturbed after the former Playboy model in an interview with journalist Anderson Cooper said that Trump had had sex with her and later commented that she was as beautiful as Ivanka. Karen McDougal alleged that she had met Trump at the Playboy Mansion during shooting of the Celebrity Apprentice and later had sex with him. Trump had then offered her money, which an offended McDougal had refused. The most shocking of the revelations by the now 47-year-old though was the conversation she had after sex. "You know, he’s very proud of Ivanka as he should be. She’s a brilliant woman, she’s beautiful, she’s — you know, that’s his daughter and he should be proud of her. (But) He said I was beautiful like her," said McDougal, adding that she did get to hear a lot about Ivanka each time she and Trump had sex subsequently.

According to Stormy Daniels Trump said she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka.

McDougal said the same.

Are we sensing a theme here yet? @ivanka -how does it feel to know all the women daddy screws remind him of you? This is what @GOP mean by family values. — CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) March 26, 2018

If a dude I was making out with said I reminded him of his daughter, I would be so repulsed, I would probably vomit instantly. — Red (@Redpainter1) March 26, 2018

While the White House has issued a statement saying that Trump has denied having an affair with McDougal, the allegations made by her and several other women - including adult film actress Stormy Daniels who said Trump compared her to Ivanka several times before having sex with her - may further erode the image of the US President. He has not made much of a case for himself either, often commenting on daughter Ivanka's beauty and once saying that if she was not his daughter, he would perhaps have been dating her. Trump has also commented on Ivanka's figure and her body, and once even attempted to take credit for having 'created her.'