close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pleased to meet Nawaz Sharif: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump had a brief encounter with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and said he was pleased to meet him.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:19
Pleased to meet Nawaz Sharif: Donald Trump

Riyadh: US President Donald Trump had a brief encounter with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and said he was pleased to meet him.

The interaction took place before the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Riyadh, GEO News reported.

The US president shook hands with PM Nawaz and exchange of pleasantries took place between the two leaders.

During the brief meeting, Trump said that he was very pleased to meet PM Nawaz to which the premier responded that the feeling is mutual.

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz also warmly welcomed the PM.

Trump addressed the summit which was attended by leaders from 55 countries.

PM Sharif arrived in Riyadh to attend the summit on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

After departing Islamabad in the morning, the premier arrived along with his delegation, which comprises several government officials and media persons, including foreign affairs` adviser Sartaj Aziz and lawyer Akram Sheikh.

The summit is being attended by around three dozen leaders of Islamic countries, including the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Malaysia, and presidents of Afghanistan, Egypt, as well as Trump.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifDonald TrumpUnited States of AmericaPakistanSaudi ArabiaSalman bin Abdulaziz

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Jharkhand: Twin blasts rock Hazaribagh railway station, probe on - All details here
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Twin blasts rock Hazaribagh railway station, pro...

Nubia N1 Lite to be launched in india today
Mobiles

Nubia N1 Lite to be launched in india today

Donald Trump says India a victim of terrorism, urges nations to ensure terrorists don&#039;t find safe havens on their lands
WorldAsia

Donald Trump says India a victim of terrorism, urges nation...

No bilateral meet between Trump-Sharif at Saudi Summit
World

No bilateral meet between Trump-Sharif at Saudi Summit

US, Japan, South Korea call 'urgent' UN Security...
World

US, Japan, South Korea call 'urgent' UN Security...

Kapil Mishra slams Delhi CM for silence over corruption, tweets what &#039;new&#039; Arvind Kejriwal is all about
Delhi

Kapil Mishra slams Delhi CM for silence over corruption, tw...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video