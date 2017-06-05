close
PM Modi exhorts world to nurture a better planet

"World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet,” PM Modi.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 23:48

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exhorted the world to nurture a better planet.

In his message on the World Environment Day, he said, "World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet.

"The Prime Minister saluted the will and determination of all those individuals and organisations working towards protecting the environment.

He added that "this year`s theme of `Connecting People to Nature` is nothing but getting connected with ourselves".

TAGS

PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiWorld Environment DayPrime Minister Modi

