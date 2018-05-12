PM Narendra Modi plays traditional drums in Muktinath temple in Nepal - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was seen playing a traditional drum in Muktinath temple in Nepal. He performed the ritual of beating the traditional drums along with the temple priests at the temple in Nepal. He greeted the local pujaris as he rung the traditional bells placed outside the temple. Some local temple artists played cultural music to welcome the Prime Minister.

In a Buddhist traditional red dress, PM Modi prayed at Nepal's iconic Muktinath temple. He is the first world leader to offer prayers at the temple. He carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition. After praying, he also greeted and interacted with people waiting at the temple premises who presented him with flowers and traditional stoles. Some also gave him mementoes. Hoardings were placed in the temples, hailing Indo-Nepal friendship.

Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.

He flew down in an IAF chopper to the hill-top temple situated in Mustang district, where he was greeted by Nepal's top-level officials. The entire temple premise was decorated with fresh flowers to welcome him.

On Friday too, PM Modi offered prayers and played a musical instrument at the 20th century Janaki temple in Janakpur in Nepal. He also performed a special puja at the shrine in the temple town of Janakpur, some 225 km from capital Kathmandu. The Prime Minister was facilitated by one of the members of the temple board and was presented with a memento that depicted the landscape of the temple.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Nepal. On Saturday, he will fly down to Kathmandu to visit the Pashupatinath temple. While in Kathmandu, he will hold meetings with the Nepali Congress and some former ministers of Nepal. He will emplane for New Delhi in the evening to end his two-day visit to Nepal.