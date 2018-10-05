हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif arrested in 2 corruption cases

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by National Accountability Bureau on Friday for his alleged involvement in two corruption cases.

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif arrested in 2 corruption cases
File Image

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif was on Friday arrested in Lahore by Pakistan's National Accountablity Bureau (NAB) in connection with two corruption cases.  

Shehbaz was arrested for his alleged involvement in Ashiana Housing Company Case and corruption in the development of a water purification plant called Saaf Pani (Clean Water) when he was chief minister of Punjab province.

Pakistan's anti-graft agency confirmed the news of Shehbaz's arrest. 

"Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appeared before an investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore. He was arrested after he failed to satisfy the investigator for his alleged role in awarding contracts to his favourite firm in violations of rules in the Ashiana Housing scheme and Punjab Saaf Pani Company," NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim said. 

Shehbaz will be presented before an accountability court for a physical remand, he added. 

Shehbaz, who is the National Assembly Opposition leader, is also the brother of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

(With Agency inputs)

