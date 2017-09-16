close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Police arrest seven youths after deadly Malaysia school blaze

Two gas cylinders were brought up from the kitchen to the second floor.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 19:48
Police arrest seven youths after deadly Malaysia school blaze

Kuala Lumpur: Police in Malaysia have arrested seven youths in connection with a fire at an Islamic boarding school in Kuala Lumpur that killed at least 23 people, mostly teenagers.

The seven, aged 11 to 18, were brought to court and remanded for seven days, Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh told reporters at a news conference on Saturday.
"I can assure you now that the case is solved with the arrest of the seven of them," Singh said.

It was the most deadly incident of its kind in Malaysia in two decades and has outraged the public, some of whom have called for greater safety and tougher regulation at such religious schools.

The arrested include students from the surrounding neighborhood, and some have tested positive for consuming marijuana.
The police are treating the case as one of murder and mischief by fire.

The blaze erupted early on Thursday in a top-floor dormitory at the three-story boarding school where most of the students were sleeping in bunk beds, with many of the windows covered by metal grilles.

Asked if the suspects had planned to kill the victims, Singh said: "Intention was to burn, but it could be because of their age or because of their maturity levels, perhaps they may not have known that it would cause deaths."

Two gas cylinders were brought up from the kitchen to the second floor, he said.

TAGS

MalaysiaMalaysia fireKuala LumpurAmar SinghMalaysia school blaze

From Zee News

North EastManipur

Four injured in Manipur grenade blast

Arguments will continue on Monday in Ranjit Singh murder case: Ram Rahim&#039;s lawyer
India

Arguments will continue on Monday in Ranjit Singh murder ca...

India has right to develop within its boundaries, says Shah on China&#039;s objection
India

India has right to develop within its boundaries, says Shah...

UTs

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy joins cleanliness drive on bea...

Asia

Three killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp stampede

WorldAsia

Pakistan election body asks police to arrest, produce Imran...

&#039;Planet 9&#039; formed closer to home than believed: Study
Space

'Planet 9' formed closer to home than believed: S...

This is where NASA&#039;s Cassini took its final plunge before it met its end – See pic
Space

This is where NASA's Cassini took its final plunge bef...

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman visit hospital
India

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh critically ill; Modi, Sitharaman vi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi