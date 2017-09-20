close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Police recover man's decomposed body from airport carpark after 8 months

The decomposed body of a Kansas-based man was recovered from inside a truck at a nearby airport after eight months of his disappearance.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:10
Police recover man&#039;s decomposed body from airport carpark after 8 months
File photo

Kansas: The decomposed body of a Kansas-based man was recovered from inside a truck at a nearby airport after eight months of his disappearance.

Identified as Randy Potter, the man had apparently committed suicide at a location where his family had earlier looked for, reported INDEPENDENT.

"What kills me the most was I was there … he could’ve been found the first week," said his wife Carolina Potter who lives in Lenexa.

On September, police reportedly found Randy's work vehicle at the Kansas City International Airport and discovered his body following an unusual odour.

"The integrity of my father, his body … it just soiled because he sat in this vehicle for eight months. Through summer, cooking in the Midwestern heat, for eight months," Potter’s daughter Nichole told The Post. "It’s disgusting. It’s a disgusting thought."

TAGS

KansasRandy PotterKansas City International AirportCarolina PotterNicholeLenexa

From Zee News

Donald Trump&#039;s UN speech: How world leaders are reacting
Americas

Donald Trump's UN speech: How world leaders are reacti...

Snapchat still scores over Instagram in US
Internet & Social Media

Snapchat still scores over Instagram in US

Is your iPhone/iPad compatible with Apple iOS 11? Check complete list
Technology

Is your iPhone/iPad compatible with Apple iOS 11? Check com...

World

South Korea president says Donald Trump's warning to N...

Hearing on plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs begins in Madras HC
Chennai

Hearing on plea of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs begins in Ma...

Amazon working on &#039;&#039;smart glasses&#039;&#039; as its first wearable device
Technology

Amazon working on ''smart glasses'' as...

Account information requests jump 55% from India: Twitter
Internet & Social Media

Account information requests jump 55% from India: Twitter

Twitter adds former Google executive to its board
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds former Google executive to its board

Over 600 skeletons buried inside Dera headquarters: Sources
India

Over 600 skeletons buried inside Dera headquarters: Sources

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi