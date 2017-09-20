Police recover man's decomposed body from airport carpark after 8 months

Kansas: The decomposed body of a Kansas-based man was recovered from inside a truck at a nearby airport after eight months of his disappearance.

Identified as Randy Potter, the man had apparently committed suicide at a location where his family had earlier looked for, reported INDEPENDENT.

"What kills me the most was I was there … he could’ve been found the first week," said his wife Carolina Potter who lives in Lenexa.

On September, police reportedly found Randy's work vehicle at the Kansas City International Airport and discovered his body following an unusual odour.

"The integrity of my father, his body … it just soiled because he sat in this vehicle for eight months. Through summer, cooking in the Midwestern heat, for eight months," Potter’s daughter Nichole told The Post. "It’s disgusting. It’s a disgusting thought."