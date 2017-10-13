Police say terror not suspected in town shootings in Sweden
Police in southern Sweden say several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident is not being investigated as terrorism.
Stockholm: Police in southern Sweden say several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident is not being investigated as terrorism.
Police said two of the injured were hurt during a shooting and that a total of four people were taken to the hospital today.
They said there was nothing about the outbreak of violence in central Trelleborg to suggest it was terror- related.
Police say a K-9 unit is searching for weapons and officers are interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.
Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 33 kilometers south of Malmo and 64 kilometers southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark.