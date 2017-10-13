Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Police say terror not suspected in town shootings in Sweden

Police in southern Sweden say several people have been injured in a small town known for past gang violence and that the incident is not being investigated as terrorism.

Last Updated: Oct 13, 2017, 05:50 AM IST
Police said two of the injured were hurt during a shooting and that a total of four people were taken to the hospital today.

They said there was nothing about the outbreak of violence in central Trelleborg to suggest it was terror- related.

Police say a K-9 unit is searching for weapons and officers are interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.

Trelleborg is a Swedish port town located 33 kilometers south of Malmo and 64 kilometers southeast of Copenhagen, Denmark.

