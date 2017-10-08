Police station without police: Dubai cops go online

Dubai: The world's first smart police station recently opened in Dubai with personnel from the city's security department going online. People can access services, obtain certificates and lodge complaints by interacting with police representatives through video conferencing.

The smart police station - called SPS - covers an area of 120 square meters and has three main sections - a waiting area, an exhibition area and a service area. It supports six different languages while 60 services like paying taffic fine, lodging complaint, reporting accidents, getting police certifications can be accessed.

Locals need to first generate a token and then access their required services on installed machines. In case of lodging report or registering complaints, they can speak to police officers who are online 24x7.

In addition, the waiting room also has a driving simulation game that teaches on safe road practices. This can be accessed by people who need to wait for their services/requests.

Local media reports that while there are two police personnel deputed here to assist people, they will be taken off once the community has been trained to use the facility. Dubai Police plans to next place SPSs at every residential colony here.