Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey: Governor's office

A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor`s office said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Comments |

ISTANBUL: A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor`s office said.

It said nine other policemen were wounded during a security operation against the Kurdish group in the city. "Clashes broke out as our security forces entered the address to apprehend a member of the PKK," the governor`s office said. 

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has led a three-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state. 

The government has been increasing operations against the militant group since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

 

Tags:
TurkeyIstanbulKurdsKurdish groupDiyarbakirKurdistan Workers Party
Next
Story

China disputes Trump claim of 'flood' of fentanyl to US

Trending