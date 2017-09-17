Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security

Lahore: The polling for Pakistan's NA-120 seat, the one formerly held by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has begun in the Lahore constituency, amid tight security.

The polling commenced across 220 polling stations in the constituency and is being contested by Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr. Yasmin Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI), Faisal Mir of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Advocate Ziauddin Ansari of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), among others.

Other candidates include Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) Ziaur Rehman Ansari and the newly-formed Milli Muslim League's independent candidate, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob.

According to the Dawn, the constituency, which is being defended by Kulsoom Nawaz, has thrice elected Nawaz Sharif as the country's prime minister since 1990.

The Dawn also stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delivered 3,50,000 ballot papers to the election staff for the 3,21,786 voters, including 1,42,144 female voters.

The campaigning of all the political parties officially came to a close on Friday night.

The PML-N's campaign is being helmed by the ousted Prime Minister's daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The Dawn also reported that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Biometric Voter Verification Machines are being tested in the constituency.

All the polling stations in the Lahore constituency have been declared sensitive, with police, rangers and army personnel providing security.

The polling will conclude at 5 p.m.