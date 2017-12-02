Pope Francis ends Asia tour dominated by refugee crisis
Pope Francis left Bangladesh on Saturday at the end of a high-stakes Asia tour that was dominated by the plight of the Rohingya ethnic minority fleeing violence in Myanmar.
An AFP reporter said the Catholic leader flew out of Dhaka for Rome after a three-day visit to Bangladesh, during which he held an emotional meeting with Rohingya refugees and asked for their forgiveness.