Pope Francis ends Asia tour dominated by refugee crisis

Pope Francis left Bangladesh on Saturday at the end of a high-stakes Asia tour that was dominated by the plight of the Rohingya ethnic minority fleeing violence in Myanmar.

AFP| Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 17:36 PM IST
An AFP reporter said the Catholic leader flew out of Dhaka for Rome after a three-day visit to Bangladesh, during which he held an emotional meeting with Rohingya refugees and asked for their forgiveness.

