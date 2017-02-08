Pope Francis issues stinging criticism of Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya

Vatican city: Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a stinging criticism of atrocities against Myanmar`s minority Rohingya, saying they have been tortured and killed "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith."

The pope issued a strong defence of the Rohingya in unprepared remarks at his weekly audience following last week`s U.N. report that said security forces in the north of the country had carried out mass killings, gang rapes and had burned villages.