Pope Francis issues stinging criticism of Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya
Reuters | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:25
Vatican city: Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a stinging criticism of atrocities against Myanmar`s minority Rohingya, saying they have been tortured and killed "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith."
The pope issued a strong defence of the Rohingya in unprepared remarks at his weekly audience following last week`s U.N. report that said security forces in the north of the country had carried out mass killings, gang rapes and had burned villages.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:10
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Uttarakhand; strong tremors felt across northern India
- Donald Trump earned USD 6 mn through business dealings in India: DNA report
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral