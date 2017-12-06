Pope says 'recognising rights of all people', in Holy Land essential
Pope Francis, speaking to Palestinians ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump`s expected announcement on Jerusalem, said on Wednesday that "recognising the rights of all people", in the Holy Land is a primary condition for dialogue.
| Updated: Dec 06, 2017, 14:20 PM IST
Comments |
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, speaking to Palestinians ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump`s expected announcement on Jerusalem, said on Wednesday that "recognising the rights of all people", in the Holy Land is a primary condition for dialogue.
The pope, who spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the crisis on Tuesday, made his comments to a group of visiting Palestinians involved in inter-religious dialogue with the Vatican.