Pope says 'recognising rights of all people', in Holy Land essential

Pope Francis, speaking to Palestinians ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump`s expected announcement on Jerusalem, said on Wednesday that "recognising the rights of all people", in the Holy Land is a primary condition for dialogue.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 06, 2017, 14:20 PM IST
Comments
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, speaking to Palestinians ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump`s expected announcement on Jerusalem, said on Wednesday that "recognising the rights of all people", in the Holy Land is a primary condition for dialogue.

The pope, who spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the crisis on Tuesday, made his comments to a group of visiting Palestinians involved in inter-religious dialogue with the Vatican.

