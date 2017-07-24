close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Poll

 A poll out has shown that the popularity rating of France's new President Emmanuel Macron has slumped 10 points to hit 54 percent over the past month.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 07:17
Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Poll
Number of French people satisfied with Macron's performance fell 10 points from 64 percent in June, says the poll

Paris: A poll out has shown that the popularity rating of France's new President Emmanuel Macron has slumped 10 points to hit 54 percent over the past month.

While Macron has made a strong start on the world stage and won a solid majority in parliament, his first three months in power have not been completely trouble-free.

He was widely criticised by opponents and the press as heavy-handed after a row over budget cuts that ended with the resignation of a highly-regarded military chief.

The 39-year-old leader has also backed a controversial bill to toughen France's security laws that includes measures some rights groups have branded as draconian.

His majority in parliament has drawn concern, with opponents and several newspapers expressing concern over the concentration of power in the presidency.

According to an Ifop poll carried out for Journal du Dimanche newspaper, the number of French people satisfied with his performance fell 10 points from 64 percent in June.

Macron's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe marked an eight point drop to hit 56 percent of French people happy with him, said the poll of 1,947 adults carried out from July 17-22.
France's youngest-ever president, who has sought to project an image of authority since taking office in May, made clear during the row with the military boss that he would brook no insubordination as commander-in-chief.

The leftist Liberation newspaper said Macron's "little authoritarian fit" could be a sign he was drunk on power and said it was time for him "to grow up a bit".

A relative newcomer to politics who won election on a tide of disaffection with mainstream politics, Macron has enjoyed a honeymoon with voters, drawing particular praise for standing up to US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

TAGS

Emmanuel MacronFranceFrench President

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women &#039;Pink&#039; buses to ensure safe travel for women
India

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women 'Pi...

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today
India

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman: Security source
World

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman:...

&#039;Sell your wives, if you can&#039;t build toilets&#039;, Bihar&#039;s Aurangabad DM stokes controversy
India

'Sell your wives, if you can't build toilets...

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India&#039;s 1st satellite Aryabhatta, passes away
India

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India's 1st satel...

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly- Read his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi
India

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujara...

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari today
India

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-J...

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukherjee
India

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukhe...

WorldAsia

Jordanian killed, Israeli wounded at Amman embassy 'in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels