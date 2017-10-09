Porn may become passe as 'sex dolls' gain popularity

London: Human-like sex dolls being developed with the help of the robotic technology may soon replace people's appetite for porn movies!

The sex robots are fast gaining grounds in the West and soon the porn stars may find themselves out of jobs, a media report has claimed.

Adult movie stars have expressed concerns that sex robots could ruin the porn industry as viewers turn away from their films towards saucy dolls.

“Sex robots are going to be a game changer. And I think now is the time to start thinking about these things as this is going to be a technology that people will be embracing in,” express.co.uk quoted adult actress Ela Darling as saying.

“Right now we're at the stage where sex robots are being invented and the next step will be everybody has a sex robot,” she added.

Darling, who has worked in the industry for a decade, said people may turn away from physical relationships as sex robots start to cater “physical need”.

"I do think at some point people will be having sex with sex robots instead of people,” she said.

However, some others in the industry disagree with her, saying the sensual cyborgs will be “nothing more than a trend”.

"I don't see most individuals investing in sex robots as they are a newer option that is more on the fringe of society's sexuality," Blair Williams said.

"However sex robots may fuel the porn industry as a tool for arousal before us," Williams was quoted as saying.

The app, called "Shared Girlfriend”, can be used by customers to customise the dolls they want before renting them out for a few nights.

Manufacturer Touch provides the sex dolls on rent and people can customize them with the help of the app "Shared Girlfriend”, the report claimed.