close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Porn may become passe as 'sex dolls' gain popularity

Adult movie stars have expressed concerns that sex robots could ruin the porn industry as viewers turn away from their films towards saucy dolls.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 10:37
Porn may become passe as &#039;sex dolls&#039; gain popularity
Representational image

London: Human-like sex dolls being developed with the help of the robotic technology may soon replace people's appetite for porn movies!

The sex robots are fast gaining grounds in the West and soon the porn stars may find themselves out of jobs, a media report has claimed.

Adult movie stars have expressed concerns that sex robots could ruin the porn industry as viewers turn away from their films towards saucy dolls.

“Sex robots are going to be a game changer. And I think now is the time to start thinking about these things as this is going to be a technology that people will be embracing in,” express.co.uk quoted adult actress Ela Darling as saying.

“Right now we're at the stage where sex robots are being invented and the next step will be everybody has a sex robot,” she added.

Darling, who has worked in the industry for a decade, said people may turn away from physical relationships as sex robots start to cater “physical need”.

"I do think at some point people will be having sex with sex robots instead of people,” she said.

However, some others in the industry disagree with her, saying the sensual cyborgs will be “nothing more than a trend”.

"I don't see most individuals investing in sex robots as they are a newer option that is more on the fringe of society's sexuality," Blair Williams said.

"However sex robots may fuel the porn industry as a tool for arousal before us," Williams was quoted as saying.

The app, called "Shared Girlfriend”, can be used by customers to customise the dolls they want before renting them out for a few nights.

Manufacturer Touch provides the sex dolls on rent and people can customize them with the help of the app "Shared Girlfriend”, the report claimed.

TAGS

PornSex dollshuman-like sex dollsRobotic technologySex Robots

From Zee News

Fire-fighting operation on Butcher Island over: Mumbai Port Trust
Maharashtra

Fire-fighting operation on Butcher Island over: Mumbai Port...

Godhra train carnage: Gujarat High Court commutes death sentence to 11 into life imprisonment
IndiaGujarat

Godhra train carnage: Gujarat High Court commutes death sen...

Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenance to take place on October 10
Space

Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenan...

Maharashtra

Pothole on taxiway delays flight operations at Mumbai airpo...

Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers in Delhi
DelhiIndia

Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers...

OMG! Groom humiliates cheating bride by playing infidelity video before wedding guests: WATCH
World

OMG! Groom humiliates cheating bride by playing infidelity...

LNJP doctor claims assaulted by CISF personnel at Shahdara Delhi Metro station
Delhi

LNJP doctor claims assaulted by CISF personnel at Shahdara...

Kerala

CPI(M) observes hartal to protest crude bomb attack

For Musk, Google&#039;s &#039;Clips&#039; camera doesn&#039;t &#039;seem&#039; innocent
Technology

For Musk, Google's 'Clips' camera doesn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi