Pornstar Cherie DeVille to run for US presidential election in 2020

WASHINGTON: American pornstar Cherie DeVille has announced to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on a ticket with rapper Coolio, a media report has said.

DeVille, who has nearly 200 film credits to her name and hails from North Carolina, said she will soon start campaigning for the White House after a “nod from her sponsors”.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, she laid out her various public policy positions, which include decriminalizing marijuana and other drugs, free tuition and wider health care access.

She also wants to use her campaign to “expand the perception of sex workers”.

Asked if she was running to get attention for her porn clips, she had an interesting take: “My vagina gets more attention than this,” she told The Daily Beast‘s Aurora Snow, also a porn star.

“Millions of people watch me everyday around the world. I’m not trying to be conceited but as one of the few performers that works nearly every day of the week my porn is more prevalent than almost anybody else’s.

“Whether people want to admit to knowing me or not, if you’ve watched porn you’ve watched me. My pornography has already and will continue to get more attention than this bid for president,” the fitsnews.com reported.

Asked why she chose Coolio as her running mate, she said: “I needed to do something crazy to get the American people’s attention”.

“I needed someone that was passionate and well-known but it was also for shock value.”