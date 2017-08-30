close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Postman, who survived 1945 Nagasaki Atomic bomb, dies at 88

The then-postman, aged only 16 when the attack happened in the closing days of World War II, suffered horrific burns to his back and left arm that took years to heal properly.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 12:28
Postman, who survived 1945 Nagasaki Atomic bomb, dies at 88
Sumiteru Taniguchi (Youtube grab)

Tokyo: Prominent nuclear disarmament campaigner Sumiteru Taniguchi, who was delivering mail in Nagasaki when the United States dropped an atomic bomb in 1945, died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Taniguchi, once considered a front-runner for the Nobel Peace Prize, died of cancer at a hospital in the southwestern Japanese city, according to Nihon Hidankyo, a group that represents survivors of the atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

The then-postman, aged only 16 when the attack happened in the closing days of World War II, suffered horrific burns to his back and left arm that took years to heal properly.

He had been riding his bicycle some 1.8 kilometres (1.1 miles) from the epicentre of the blast. 

"All of a sudden, after seeing a rainbow-like light from the back, I was blown by a powerful blast and smashed to the ground," he said at a commemoration ceremony for the Nagasaki bombing in 2015. 

"When I woke up, the skin of my left arm from the shoulder to the tip of my fingers was trailing like a rag. I put my hand to my back and found my clothing was gone, and there was slimy, burnt skin all over my hand.

"Bodies burned black, voices calling for help from collapsed buildings, people with flesh falling off and their guts falling out... This place became a sea of fire. It was hell."

He became one of the few early faces of the bombing aftermath when US military pictures of him recovering in hospital, his entire back an agonising slab of melted flesh, were beamed around the world.

Taniguchi, who spent about three-and-a-half years in hospital after the blast, went on to become a prominent disarmament campaigner, making dozens of speeches both in Japan and overseas about his experience.

"I fear that people, especially the younger generations, are beginning to lose interest," he said in a 2003 interview with AFP.

"I want the younger generations to remember that nuclear weapons will never save humanity. It is an illusion to believe that the nuclear umbrella will protect us."

The US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing around 140,000 people. The toll includes those who survived the explosion itself but died soon after from severe radiation exposure.

Three days later the US dropped a plutonium bomb on the port city of Nagasaki, killing some 74,000 people. 

TAGS

Sumiteru TaniguchiNagasakiHiroshimaatomic bomb z

From Zee News

After Donald Trump&#039;s tough talk on Pakistan over terrorism, US says &#039;value our ties with Islamabad&#039;
AmericasWorld

After Donald Trump's tough talk on Pakistan over terro...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Son of hotel owner shot dead in Wasseypur

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Son of hotel owner shot dead in Wasseypur

Scientists debunk theories about ancient whales being gentle giants, say they were predators – Read
Environment

Scientists debunk theories about ancient whales being gentl...

Mumbai Rains: City crumbles, Sena lauds BMC
Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains: City crumbles, Sena lauds BMC

By-election for Uttar Pradesh council to be held on Sept 18, counting on same day
Uttar Pradesh

By-election for Uttar Pradesh council to be held on Sept 18...

J&amp;K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Army retal...

Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citizens
MaharashtraIndia

Mumbai rains: Authorities issue helpline numbers for citize...

Cassini to perform death-plunge soon, NASA reminisces about the epic journey – Watch video
Space

Cassini to perform death-plunge soon, NASA reminisces about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India