Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing many delays

A power outage has hit Brussels airport, delaying departing planes and leaving hundreds of people stranded outside the terminal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:10

Florence Muls of Brussels airport says the outage hit at 5 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday and specifically affected the luggage and air conditioning systems.

Early morning departures were immediately affected and hundreds of people were left waiting outside.

Muls says after the outage was fixed, people were slowly let back in the building. Dozens of flights were delayed.

