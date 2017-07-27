close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pranksters fool US Energy Secretary into believing he was talking to Ukrainian PM

They discussed the energy policy, US sanctions on Russia, an upcoming visit by Perry to Ukraine, and what steps are being taken to counter cyber attacks -- including from Russia.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:04

Washington DC: United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry is the latest to join the list of A-listers who have fallen prey to prank calls, as he ended up reportedly speaking to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman for 22 minutes.

The Russian prankster, pretending to be Ukrainian Prime Minister Groysman, managed to have this conversation with Perry earlier this month. 

They discussed the energy policy, US sanctions on Russia, an upcoming visit by Perry to Ukraine, and what steps are being taken to counter cyber attacks -- including from Russia, CNN reported.

Energy department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes confirmed the call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, whose real names are Vladimir Krasnov and Aleksey Stolyarov.

"Secretary Perry is the latest target of two Russian pranksters. These individuals are known for pranking high-level officials and celebrities, particularly those who are supportive of an agenda that is not in line with their governments. In this case, the energy security of Ukraine," CNN quoted Hynes as saying.

The conversation came about a month after Perry hosted Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko and his delegation for a meeting at the US Energy Department.

According to reports, Perry received a request on July 12 for a phone call to follow up on the meeting with the Ukrainian Prime Minister and a week later, Perry spoke on the phone with the Russian pranksters.

TAGS

USEnergy SecretaryPrank callsPrankstercyber attacksRussia

From Zee News

Scientists develop robotic ankle support to help stroke patients walk properly
Science

Scientists develop robotic ankle support to help stroke pat...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted over political development in Bihar
India

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted over political development...

Dr Abdul Kalam: 5 interesting facts about the People&#039;s President
India

Dr Abdul Kalam: 5 interesting facts about the People's...

India

PIL in HC against crash guards on vehicles

Right to privacy not fundamental right: Centre to Supreme Court
India

Right to privacy not fundamental right: Centre to Supreme C...

NASA builds prototype for deep space habitat
Space

NASA builds prototype for deep space habitat

Virbhadra Singh appears before CBI court in Delhi
India

Virbhadra Singh appears before CBI court in Delhi

World

MQM-L founder Altaf Hussain's nephew arrested in Karac...

Internet grows to over 330 million domain name registrations
Internet & Social Media

Internet grows to over 330 million domain name registration...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels