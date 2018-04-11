हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pregnant artist in Pakistan shot dead after she refused to stand while singing

A local Pakistani artist was shot dead in Sindh's Larkana district after she reportedly refused to entertain a request to stand during her singing performance.

Representational image

According to a report in Dawn, the singer - Samina Samoon - was in Kanga village for an event where she was singing for her audience. Mid-way through her performance, a man - identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi - asked her to stand. When his request was turned down - apparently because Samoon was pregnant, an intoxicated Jatoi allegedly shot her dead.

Although the audience was left stunned, many people came forward to take the 24-year-old to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead. While police officials have arrested Jatoi, Samoon's husband has demanded double murder charges against him for killing his wife and unborn child.

Tags:
crimes against womenPakistani singer shot dead
