President Donald Trump ordered to lose weight

NEW YORK: United States President Donald Trump has cut down on red meat since his doctor told him he needs to lose a few pounds.

President Trump has cut out his favourite Big Macs from McDonald`s and has been eating more fish, salads and soups.

It`s been two weeks since Trump ate a hamburger, according to Newsweek.

White House physician Dr Ronny Jackson, in January, had announced that Trump at 6`3" and 239 pounds, is just one pound below being classified as "obese".President Trump has reportedly embraced the new menu choices he is being offered and is enjoying his new diet, according to sources.

He is said to have had one cheat day this week when he enjoyed a hearty bacon breakfast.It`s an about-face from his campaign trail regimen, which reportedly included two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake for dinner.

One way Trump supposedly justified his love for McDonald`s was the reassurance it offered.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald`s-nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade," Michael Wolff`s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House stated.

Donald Trump had also told CNN`s Anderson Cooper in 2016, "One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald`s," according to Newsweek.

"I`m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you`re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food`s coming from.

It`s a certain standard," Trump had said of McDonald`s.But a healthier diet is only half of Dr Ronny Jackson`s plan for President Trump.

"We are going to do both (referring to diet and exercise)," the doctor said after administering his physical.It is not yet clear whether President Trump is also exercising more these days.