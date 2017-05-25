close
President Joko Jokowi orders thorough probe of Indonesia suicide attacks

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo offered deep condolences for the victims and their families on Thursday. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 11:36
President Joko Jokowi orders thorough probe of Indonesia suicide attacks

Jakarta: Indonesia's president has ordered a thorough investigation of the network behind two suicide bombings that targeted police in the capital and killed three police officers.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo offered deep condolences for the victims and their families today. The bombings on Wednesday night also injured five other police officers and five civilians. The two bombers were killed.
 

Jokowi said he has ordered police to "thoroughly investigate the networks of the perpetrators and hunt them to the roots because the attack was already outrageous."

He spoke from his hometown of Solo in Central Java province.

Indonesia has faced an emerging threat in recent years from Islamic State group sympathisers who have launched attacks targeting government authorities, mainly police and anti-terrorism forces. 

Indonesia suicide attacksJoko JokowiIslamic stateanti-terrorism forces

