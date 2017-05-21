close
President Rodrigo Duterte says won't allow US to treat Philippines as colony

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would not allow the United States to treat his country as a colony.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 20:30

Moscow: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would not allow the United States to treat his country as a colony.

"It`s the way how they handle it. You treat me as if I am your colony still? You must be kidding. Why would I allow it, why would I allow you to treat me as if I am your colonial governor? We are an independent country. We will survive, we will endure. We can go hungry, but this time, I want my country treated with dignity," Sputnik news quoted Duterte, as saying.

It`s not the first time that the Philippines leader has launched an attack on Washington.In October last year, Duterte stated that it was "time to say goodbye" to the United States` use of Philippine land for military bases, secured by a deal signed by Duterte`s predecessor.

In November, Duterte said that Manila intended to cooperate with Moscow and Beijing rather than with Washington, but did not rule out cooperation with then-US President-elect Donald Trump.

TAGS

Rodrigo DuterteUnited StatesPhilippines

