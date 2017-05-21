President Rodrigo Duterte says won't allow US to treat Philippines as colony

Moscow: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would not allow the United States to treat his country as a colony.

"It`s the way how they handle it. You treat me as if I am your colony still? You must be kidding. Why would I allow it, why would I allow you to treat me as if I am your colonial governor? We are an independent country. We will survive, we will endure. We can go hungry, but this time, I want my country treated with dignity," Sputnik news quoted Duterte, as saying.

It`s not the first time that the Philippines leader has launched an attack on Washington.In October last year, Duterte stated that it was "time to say goodbye" to the United States` use of Philippine land for military bases, secured by a deal signed by Duterte`s predecessor.

In November, Duterte said that Manila intended to cooperate with Moscow and Beijing rather than with Washington, but did not rule out cooperation with then-US President-elect Donald Trump.