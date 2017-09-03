close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Xiamen to attend BRICS Summit

During his two day visit, Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 20:18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Xiamen to attend BRICS Summit
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today to attend the BRICS Summit during which he would look forward to having "productive discussions and positive outcomes" with leaders of the grouping to support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries.

During his two day visit, Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders.

He is also expected to meet leaders of countries like Egypt, invited by China as part of the outreach exercise. China has invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand as guest countries for the Summit.

"I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," the prime minister had said ahead of his visit to this Chinese city.

Modi's visit to attend the Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa (BRICS) Summit comes days after India and China managed to end the 73-day long Dokalam standoff.

On BRICS, the Prime Minister said he will have the opportunity to meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security," the prime minister had said.

The prime minister said he was looking forward to engage with leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in an Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue, being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 5.

"We will also interact with the BRICS Business Council represented by captains of industry from all five countries," he had said.

