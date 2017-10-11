Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Prison fight erupts in northern Mexico, 13 killed

At least 13 people were dead after a fight broke out between rival gangs in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon and security troops were sent in to quell the riot, a state security official Aldo Fasci said on Tuesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 09:26 AM IST
Fasci told reporters that security forces entered the Cadereyta prison outside the city of Monterrey and used deadly force to protect prison guards and other inmates. 

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed in the fight and how many were killed by security forces, he said.

