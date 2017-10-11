Prison fight erupts in northern Mexico, 13 killed

Mexico city: At least 13 people were dead after a fight broke out between rival gangs in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon and security troops were sent in to quell the riot, a state security official Aldo Fasci said on Tuesday.

Fasci told reporters that security forces entered the Cadereyta prison outside the city of Monterrey and used deadly force to protect prison guards and other inmates.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed in the fight and how many were killed by security forces, he said.