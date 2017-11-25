Prisoners stage cockroach eating contest – Watch what happens next

LONDON: Prisoners lodged at a British penitentiary have eaten dozens of cockroaches in a weird contest among the fellow inmates.

The unofficial contest, filmed by fellow inmates, reportedly took place in HMP Birmingham, the Metro reported on Friday.

The clip shows an inmate munching away at the insect after being encouraged by his fellow prisoners.

And after he was done, he said, ‘I’m A Celebrity, get me out of HMP Birmingham’.

Watch the video here:

The prison officials were reportedly angry after the video was posted on a social media platform by one of the inmates.

“Not only is it a criminal offense to be in possession of a mobile phone inside a prison, but they also pose a serious risk to the safety and stability of a prisons regime,” the report quoted prison deputy director Andy Sleight as saying.

“We have introduced a series measures to detect mobile phones at Birmingham and work closely with West Midlands Police to ensure that those who break the law are prosecuted,” he added.