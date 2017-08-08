close
Pro-Trump pundit named new Republican spokeswoman

 Kayleigh McEnany, a conservative television pundit and supporter of President Donald Trump, was named the spokeswoman for the Republican Party on Monday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 08:11

Columbia : Kayleigh McEnany, a conservative television pundit and supporter of President Donald Trump, was named the spokeswoman for the Republican Party on Monday.

McEnany, 29, announced over the weekend that she had left CNN, the 24-hour cable news network where she had been working as a pro-Trump contributor.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that as spokeswoman, McEnany "will be an integral part of our party`s ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country."

"Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress," McDaniel said in a statement.

McEnany said she was "excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country."

"I`m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country," she said.

Over the weekend, McEnany appeared in a 90-second video on Trump`s Facebook page touting his accomplishments.

The promotional video, filmed at Trump Tower in New York, was billed as the "real news." 

McEnany is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School.

