Protect privacy of visa applicants, China tells US

Beijing: China on Monday asked the US to protect visa applicants' privacy and provide them with due facilitation under law.

Commenting on the new US visa policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that Washington should ensure privacy of the information provided by visa applicants.

According to media reports, the US State Department will require all nations to provide extensive data to help vet visa applicants and determine whether a traveler poses a terrorist threat.

Countries that fail to comply with the new protocols could face travel sanctions, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.