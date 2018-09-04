हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Dr Arif Alvi, a member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI, secured 212 votes out of 432 votes cast by the electoral college.

PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ArifAlvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Arif Alvi has been elected as the 13th President of Pakistan. Though the official confirmation is yet to come in, Pakistan media reports have said that he has emerged victorious in the presidential elections, held through electoral college comprising Senate, national and provincial assemblies.

While Pakistan-based Dawn News and Geo TV attributed unofficial results in their reports, The Express Tribune said that Alvi, a member of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI, secured 212 votes out of 432 votes cast by the electoral college.

The opposition candidate in the Pakistan presidential elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, got merely 131 votes. Aitzaz Ahsan, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), got just 81 votes, said the report in The Express Tribune.

Speaking to mediapersons after the unofficial results came in, Alvi thanked PTI chief and country’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I am not the president of PTI alone, I am the president of all parties and all Pakistanis,” Alvi was quoted as saying.

Alvi said that during his tenure he would try to work for the betterment of those who are poor.

The voting started at 10 am and ended at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan President Dr Arif AlviImran Khan PTI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close