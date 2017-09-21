Puerto Rico 'obliterated' by Hurricane Maria: Donald Trump
The United States territory of Puerto Rico has been "absolutely obliterated" by Hurricane Irma and its electricity network has been destroyed, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"Puerto Rico is absolutely obliterated," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"Puerto Rico is in a very, very, very tough shape.... The electrical grid is destroyed."