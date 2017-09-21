close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Puerto Rico 'obliterated' by Hurricane Maria: Donald Trump

The United States territory of Puerto Rico has been "absolutely obliterated" by Hurricane Irma and its electricity network has been destroyed, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 22:14
Puerto Rico &#039;obliterated&#039; by Hurricane Maria: Donald Trump
Reuters photo

United Nations: The United States territory of Puerto Rico has been "absolutely obliterated" by Hurricane Irma and its electricity network has been destroyed, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. 

"Puerto Rico is absolutely obliterated," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Puerto Rico is in a very, very, very tough shape.... The electrical grid is destroyed."

TAGS

Puerto RicoHurricane MariaDonald TrumpHurricane Irma

From Zee News

Mamata govt to move Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order on idol immersion
West Bengal

Mamata govt to move Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order...

Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South Asia: Sushma Swaraj at BRICS ministerial meet
India

Terror groups draw sustenance from support systems in South...

AfricaWorld

Kenyan election delayed to October 26: Polls commission

Pope Francis says no second chances for paedophile priests
EuropeWorld

Pope Francis says no second chances for paedophile priests

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi from tomorrow, to inaugurate slew of infrastructure projects
Uttar PradeshIndia

PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Varanasi from tomorrow,...

India&#039;s first indigenously built Scorpene submarine &#039;INS Kalvari&#039; delivered to Navy, to be commissioned soon
India

India's first indigenously built Scorpene submarine...

South Korea not seeking collapse of North Korea: Moon Jae-In to UN
WorldAsia

South Korea not seeking collapse of North Korea: Moon Jae-I...

CBI court relaxes Ishrat case accused N K Amin&#039;s bail condition
India

CBI court relaxes Ishrat case accused N K Amin's bail...

Calcutta HC order unmasks &#039;communal&#039; Mamata government: BJP
West Bengal

Calcutta HC order unmasks 'communal' Mamata gover...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi