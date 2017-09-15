close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Putin, Macron Agree ‘Negotiation’ the only way to defuse North Korea tension: Kremlin

In the statement, the Kremlin said that during Putin’s talk with Macron “it was underlined that an adequate response to Pyongyang’s irresponsible steps was taken” by the UN.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 22:31

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call on Friday that resuming direct talks with North Korea was the only way to resolve tensions over its nuclear program, the Kremlin said. 

In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders “were united in the opinion that it was unacceptable to allow an escalation of tension.”

The crisis needs to be resolved “exclusively through political and diplomatic means, by restarting direct negotiations,” they reportedly said. Both Putin and Macron “decisively condemned the provocative” firing by North Korea of a ballistic missile yesterday over Japan and into the Pacific, the statement said. The latest launch came days after the UN slapped new sanctions on Pyongyang following its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

In the statement, the Kremlin said that during Putin’s talk with Macron “it was underlined that an adequate response to Pyongyang’s irresponsible steps was taken” by the UN.

Russia backed the new sanctions against North Korea on Monday, banning it from trading in textiles and restricting oil imports.But Moscow refused to support tougher measures like an oil embargo and Washington had to soften its stance in order to secure the backing of Russia and China, the North’s strongest backers.

The United States called on China and Russia to take “direct action” to rein in North Korea after it fired the missile.

“China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labor,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

TAGS

Vladimir PutinEmmanuel MacronKremlinNorth KoreaRex TillersonMoscow

From Zee News

India

Have received India's written pleadings to ICJ in Jadh...

World

US drone attack kills 3 Taliban militants in Pakistan

India&#039;s 2nd indigenously-built N-sub loaded with advanced features
India

India's 2nd indigenously-built N-sub loaded with advan...

Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs EC to decide on AIADMK symbol dispute bef...

Assam

People violating legal age of marriage will not be eligible...

UK PM Theresa May says speculation not helpful after Trump tweets on attack
World

UK PM Theresa May says speculation not helpful after Trump...

Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma&#039;s wake
World

Nearly 2 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma...

World

Catalonia asks Spain for dialogue as independence struggle...

President Kovind launches &#039;Swachhta Hi Seva&#039; campaign from Kanpur
India

President Kovind launches 'Swachhta Hi Seva' camp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi